Head to Head Analysis: Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) and Its Rivals

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Free Report) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Erste Group Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank N/A N/A -8.15 Erste Group Bank Competitors $2.55 billion $703.11 million 266.66

Erste Group Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank Competitors 36.19% 9.68% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Erste Group Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Erste Group Bank Competitors 1082 2839 2834 7 2.26

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 340.57%. Given Erste Group Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Erste Group Bank peers beat Erste Group Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.