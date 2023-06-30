Head to Head Review: Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -244.21% -408.12% -110.75% Consumer Portfolio Services 23.25% 35.46% 2.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.27 -$104.12 million ($0.13) -0.09 Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.74 $85.98 million $2.99 3.95

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Cosmos Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

