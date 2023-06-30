Hedera Price Reaches $0.0508 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $37.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,227,567,290 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,757,077,909.225975 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05025118 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $19,306,449.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

