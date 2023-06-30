Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 258.5% in June

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidelberg Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Heidelberg Materials has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

