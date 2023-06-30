Heron Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

