Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $308.33 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

