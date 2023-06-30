HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 146 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.29. 5,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,907. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

