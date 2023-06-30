HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,696 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 54,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 163,061.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 2,885,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,078,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

