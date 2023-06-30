HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,360 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

