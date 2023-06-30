HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 1,584,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

