HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.45. 441,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.