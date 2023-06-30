HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HHG Capital Price Performance

Shares of HHG Capital stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. HHG Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.