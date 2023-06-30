Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,717. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

