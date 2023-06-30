Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

