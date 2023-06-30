Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $766,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Horizon Space Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

