Hxro Reaches One Day Volume of $56.74 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Hxro has a total market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $56.74 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Hxro

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

