Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Down 4.5%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.11. 12,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 89,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.74 million, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $999.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -95.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $5,970,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 933.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

