IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

