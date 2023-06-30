Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.54. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Identiv by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

(Free Report)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

See Also

