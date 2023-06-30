Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Reduced by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.21. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

