Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 0.7 %

IMPUY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 272,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,658. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

