Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $471.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 471 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 471 ($5.99), with a volume of 11434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568 ($7.22).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £624.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 718.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 758.93.
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.23), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($15,333.86). In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.23), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($15,333.86). Also, insider Annette Wilson bought 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £57,649.68 ($73,299.02). 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
