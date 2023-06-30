Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGTA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IGTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

