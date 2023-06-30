Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCYW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

