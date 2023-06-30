Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,010,000 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE RCUS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 947,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

