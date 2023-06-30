Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,010,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSFree Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE RCUS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 947,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.