Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP Purchases $24,300.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) VP Wendy Mcdermott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,621.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

