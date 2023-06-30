Insider Buying: Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Insider Buys £149,350.50 in Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Free Report) insider Richard Moffitt bought 127,650 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149,350.50 ($189,892.56).

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

SHED opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £537.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 111.60 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.32.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,352.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Urban Logistics REIT

SHED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.