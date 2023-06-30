Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells 10,718 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $28.32. 530,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,135. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
