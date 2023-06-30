Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells 10,718 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $28.32. 530,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,135. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

