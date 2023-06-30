Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 35,986 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,122,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,168,214.48.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,382. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.