Insider Selling: HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sells $61,131.70 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 37,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $61,131.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,667,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,174,679.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 17,868 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $28,052.76.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 10,461 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,691.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 8,137 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $12,042.76.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $20,182.05.

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HTCR opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

