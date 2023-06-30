Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $870,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

