Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.29.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $7,968,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

