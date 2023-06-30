Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 12% Higher

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.40. 115,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 56,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITR shares. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

