Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.