Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 117,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,923,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,572,328. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

