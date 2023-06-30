International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.86. 22,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,457. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

