International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 109,652 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.37. 87,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,936. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

