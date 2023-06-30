International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.77. 94,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,419. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

