International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,739. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

