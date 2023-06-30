International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.24. 588,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,431. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

