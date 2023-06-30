International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. 665,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,291. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

