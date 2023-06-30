International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 122.59%. Research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

