Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,196.93

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,196.93 ($53.36) and traded as high as GBX 4,352 ($55.33). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,322 ($54.95), with a volume of 459,045 shares.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.94) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.59) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($63.79) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($54.46).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,229.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,388.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

