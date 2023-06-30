Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.32. The stock had a trading volume of 266,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

