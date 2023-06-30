Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 984.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,454 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

BSCV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,518. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0602 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

