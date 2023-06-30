Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Holdings Raised by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC owned 1.53% of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock remained flat at $16.62 on Friday. 3,858 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through growth investment while maintaining maximum diversification. PSMG was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

