Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $363.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.59 and a 200-day moving average of $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

