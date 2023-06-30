Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.59 and a 200-day moving average of $322.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

