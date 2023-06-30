Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,591. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCB. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,283,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,450,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,907 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 439,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

