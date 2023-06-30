Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,413 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

EVLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

